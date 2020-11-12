Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Research analysts at DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.26% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carvana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.70.

Shares of CVNA opened at $207.25 on Tuesday. Carvana has a fifty-two week low of $22.16 and a fifty-two week high of $242.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.07. The company has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.92 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.19. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Carvana will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.49, for a total transaction of $190,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,298. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,332 shares of company stock valued at $25,070,916. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Carvana by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Carvana during the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

