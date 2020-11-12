Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) PT Raised to $202.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $180.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.83% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

CASY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub raised Casey’s General Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Stephens raised Casey’s General Stores from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $172.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $205.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.50.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $192.69 on Tuesday. Casey’s General Stores has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $196.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.95. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 8th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $1.18. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,586,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,853,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

