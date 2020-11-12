Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CSTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Castle Biosciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Castle Biosciences from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.17.

Shares of CSTL stock opened at $52.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -306.33 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 6.87 and a current ratio of 6.93. Castle Biosciences has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $55.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.84.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 11.35%. Analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.52, for a total transaction of $297,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,408,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,943,704.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 25,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total transaction of $1,190,559.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 575,891 shares of company stock worth $28,371,639 in the last ninety days. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. 59.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

