CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CBTX, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides personal and commercial banking, real estate loans, and investment services as well as offers deposits, debit and credit cards, cash management, treasury, and online banking services. CBTX, Inc. is based in TX, United States. “

CBTX has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CBTX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. TheStreet upgraded CBTX from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CBTX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.00.

CBTX stock opened at $22.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. CBTX has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $31.73. The stock has a market cap of $552.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its 200 day moving average is $17.96.

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). CBTX had a return on equity of 5.35% and a net margin of 18.21%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CBTX will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. CBTX’s payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBTX. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of CBTX by 273.5% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 96,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 70,484 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 102,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 49,905 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBTX by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,535,000 after buying an additional 25,091 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of CBTX during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses, and professionals in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, 1-4 family residential mortgage loans, multi-family residential loans, consumer loans, and agricultural loans.

