CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP. manufactures and sells, primarily in the United States, of fiber bed mist eliminators to the chemical, printing, plating, power generation, food processing, waste incineration and textile industries. “

CECE has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of CECO Environmental from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of CECO Environmental from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.50.

Shares of CECE opened at $7.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $269.48 million, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $3.53 and a twelve month high of $9.00.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Sell-side analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director David B. Liner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $33,110.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,514 shares in the company, valued at $454,594.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 406.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 53.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

