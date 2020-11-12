CEMEX (NYSE:CX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.42

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 95956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.29.

CX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of CEMEX from $3.70 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.10 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Loop Capital raised shares of CEMEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.90 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. HSBC raised shares of CEMEX from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $2.10 to $3.70 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. CEMEX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.93.

The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day moving average is $3.14.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($1.05). CEMEX had a negative return on equity of 15.81% and a negative net margin of 13.98%. As a group, analysts forecast that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in CEMEX by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,924,249 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,022,000 after acquiring an additional 29,334,354 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in CEMEX by 1,117.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,821,629 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,002,000 after acquiring an additional 14,521,629 shares in the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX during the 2nd quarter worth $43,803,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in CEMEX by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,120,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,057,000 after acquiring an additional 607,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,680,946 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,995,040 shares in the last quarter. 36.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CEMEX Company Profile (NYSE:CX)

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

