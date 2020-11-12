Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Cerner were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cerner in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CERN stock opened at $74.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner Co. has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 24th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Cerner in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub cut Cerner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.33.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

