CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Given “Hold” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reissued their hold rating on shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) in a report released on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $42.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

CEVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cowen increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub raised shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Northland Securities raised shares of CEVA from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.83.

Shares of CEVA opened at $40.86 on Friday. CEVA has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,086.00 and a beta of 1.31.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.57 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Peter Mcmanamon sold 57,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $2,453,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $741,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 35,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $1,512,354.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,840,305. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,791 shares of company stock worth $4,066,486 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 760,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,950,000 after acquiring an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 138.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 363,092 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 210,763 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 4.9% in the second quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 311,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 210,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,877,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CEVA by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

