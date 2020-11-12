Chart Industries Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,932 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,372% compared to the average volume of 403 put options.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $91.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.23 and a beta of 1.78. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $96.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $273.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.51 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chart Industries will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,124,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,593,000 after purchasing an additional 88,004 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 250,576 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 328.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 618,954 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,013,000 after purchasing an additional 474,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 591,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,561,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 164.1% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 484,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,486,000 after acquiring an additional 300,973 shares during the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Monday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Chart Industries from $81.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.21.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, Energy & Chemicals Cryogenics, and E&C FinFans.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.