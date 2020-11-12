Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS, INC. develops, manufactures, licenses and markets proprietary rapid diagnostic tests in the growing $5 billion point-of-care testing market. Chembio’s two FDA PMA-approved, CLIA-waived, rapid HIV tests are marketed in the U.S. by a third party company. Chembio markets its HIV STAT-PAK line of rapid HIV tests internationally to government and donor-funded programs directly and through distributors. Chembio also has rapid tests for veterinary tuberculosis and chagas disease. In 2007 Chembio received a U.S. patent for its Dual Path Platform technology which has significant advantages over lateral-flow technologies. This technology is providing Chembio with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products based on DPP. Chembio is licensed by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as well as the U. S. Department of Agriculture, and is certified for the global market under the International Standards Organization directive 13.485. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CEMI. Colliers Secur. raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Colliers Securities raised shares of Chembio Diagnostics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.29.

Shares of CEMI opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.28. Chembio Diagnostics has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $15.89. The company has a market capitalization of $90.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). Chembio Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 76.55% and a negative return on equity of 73.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chembio Diagnostics will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Chembio Diagnostics by 7.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the first quarter worth $48,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 9.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 118,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 9,784 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics by 33.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 11,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chembio Diagnostics in the second quarter worth $38,000. 36.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chembio Diagnostics Company Profile

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and commercializes point-of-care (POC) diagnostic tests that are used to detect or diagnose diseases. The company offers tests for HIV and Syphilis, and Zika virus. It also develops tests for malaria, Dengue virus, chikungunya virus, ebola, lassa, marburg, leptospirosis, Rickettsia typhi, Burkholderia pseudomallei, and Orientia tsutsugamushi.

