Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a residential real estate finance company that acquires, invests in and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is based in United States. “

CHMI has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.10.

Shares of CHMI opened at $8.51 on Monday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $16.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a positive return on equity of 15.33% and a negative net margin of 70.69%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s payout ratio is currently 53.73%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 247,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 676,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,410,000 after buying an additional 157,269 shares in the last quarter. 46.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and invest in prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

