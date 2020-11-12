Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chesapeake Utilities Corporation is a utility company engaged in natural gas distribution and transmission, propane distribution and marketing, advanced information services and other related businesses.Chesapeake’s three natural gas distribution divisions serve residential, commercial and industrial customers in southern Delaware, Maryland’s Eastern Shore and Florida. The Company’s natural gas transmission subsidiary operates an interstate pipeline system that transports gas from various points in Pennsylvania to Delaware and Maryland distribution divisions. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Friday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Chesapeake Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.14.

Shares of NYSE:CPK opened at $108.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $109.99.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.14. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 14.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. On average, research analysts forecast that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $227,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 49.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,007,000 after acquiring an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 149.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities in the third quarter worth $41,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.4% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 43.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 520,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 158,418 shares during the period. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation, a diversified energy company, engages in regulated and unregulated energy businesses. The Regulated Energy segment engages in the distribution of natural gas in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; distribution of electricity in Florida; and transmission of natural gas on the Delmarva Peninsula and in Florida.

