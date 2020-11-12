Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $67.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

CHWY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America increased their price target on Chewy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Cleveland Research started coverage on Chewy in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Chewy from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Chewy from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Chewy from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chewy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.06.

NYSE CHWY opened at $63.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.29 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.74. Chewy has a twelve month low of $20.62 and a twelve month high of $74.84.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. The business’s revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $5,647,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,973,022.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $622,254.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,809 shares in the company, valued at $7,517,067.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 264,842 shares of company stock worth $15,818,885 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chewy by 49.1% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 100.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy by 624.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Chewy in the second quarter worth $968,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

