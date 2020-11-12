China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

China Telecom (NYSE:CHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Telecom Corporation is a state-owned telecommunications company in China. They operate local telephone networks in ten provinces in China. They operate domestic and international fixed-line networks and infrastructure including wireless local loop, as well as telecom network-based voice, data, video, multimedia and information services. They are also engaged in international telecom service settlement and expand into overseas markets. “

Shares of NYSE:CHA opened at $36.30 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.74. China Telecom has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $41.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of China Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of China Telecom during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of China Telecom during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of China Telecom by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Telecom Company Profile

China Telecom Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireline and mobile telecommunications services primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers wireline voice services, including local wireline telephone services and long distance wireline services; CDMA mobile voice services, such as local calls, domestic and international long distance calls, intra-provincial roaming, and inter-provincial roaming and international roaming; wireline Internet access services comprising dial-up and broadband services; wireless Internet access services; and wireline, Internet, and mobile value-added services.

