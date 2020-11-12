China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Unicom Limited is engaged in the provision of cellular, paging, long distance, data and internet services in the People’s Repulic of China. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura raised shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

NYSE:CHU opened at $7.14 on Monday. China Unicom has a 1-year low of $5.08 and a 1-year high of $9.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day moving average of $6.39. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHU. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 53.7% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 17,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 6,092 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 5.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 248.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,387 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in China Unicom (Hong Kong) during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Company Profile

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

