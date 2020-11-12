China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) (NYSE:CHU) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CHU. ValuEngine lowered China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Nomura raised China Unicom (Hong Kong) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.50.

Shares of NYSE CHU opened at $7.14 on Monday. China Unicom has a fifty-two week low of $5.08 and a fifty-two week high of $9.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $21.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHU. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,890,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,998,000 after buying an additional 1,172,544 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $538,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,200,529 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,851,000 after purchasing an additional 84,347 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) by 248.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 88,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 63,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Unicom (Hong Kong) in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited, an investment holding company, provides cellular and fixed-line voice, and related value-added services in the People's Republic of China. It also provides broadband and other Internet-related, information communications technology, and business and data communications services.

