CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $14.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group manufactures and sells jewelry products. The Company sells rings, necklaces, earrings, pendants, bracelets and small statues. It operates primarily in China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Malaysia and Singapore. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong. “

OTCMKTS CJEWY opened at $11.69 on Tuesday. CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.24 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.62.

CHOW TAI FOOK J/ADR Company Profile

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers high-end luxury, mass luxury, and youth line jewelry products, including gem-set, gold, and platinum/karat gold products under the Chow Tai Fook, Hearts On Fire, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands.

