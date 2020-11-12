Chris Carney Purchases 121 Shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) Stock

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) (LON:TW) insider Chris Carney bought 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £148.83 ($194.45).

Chris Carney also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 8th, Chris Carney bought 129 shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52) per share, with a total value of £149.64 ($195.51).

Shares of TW opened at GBX 109.30 ($1.43) on Thursday. Taylor Wimpey plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2.07 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 237.70 ($3.11). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 107.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 125.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03.

TW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital cut their target price on Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 165 ($2.16) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.29) price target (up previously from GBX 170 ($2.22)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) from GBX 140 ($1.83) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target (down previously from GBX 150 ($1.96)) on shares of Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 168.69 ($2.20).

Taylor Wimpey plc (TW.L) Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, such as one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

