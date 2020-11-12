ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ChromaDex Corporation and its subsidiaries supply phytochemical reference standards and reference materials, related contract services, and products for the dietary supplement, nutraceutical, food and beverage, functional food, pharmaceutical and cosmetic markets. ChromaDex’s core business strategy is to use the intellectual property harnessed by its expertise in the area of natural products and in the creation of reference materials to the industry as the basis for providing new and alternative, green, mass marketable products to its customers. The Company’s main priority is to create industry-accepted information, and to provide products and services to every layer of the functional food, pharmaceutical, personal care and dietary supplement markets. The company markets and sells its products in the United States and Canada. It offers its products through distributors in Europe, South America, Korea, India, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CDXC. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.19.

NASDAQ:CDXC opened at $4.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. ChromaDex has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $299.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.59.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 100.14% and a negative net margin of 39.86%. Analysts forecast that ChromaDex will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 698,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after buying an additional 16,124 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 587,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 88,699 shares in the last quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 359,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 44,721 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ChromaDex by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 29,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter valued at $532,000. Institutional investors own 22.93% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a nutraceutical company. The company offers Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a novel form of vitamin B3 for enhancing nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD) level used for healthy aging; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function.

