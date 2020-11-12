Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned about 0.11% of Church & Dwight worth $25,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 63.4% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 downgraded Church & Dwight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $87.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.04. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.98 and a 1 year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $932,188.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.