Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. owns and operates full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican food. The Company offers menu which includes appetizers, soups and salads, tacos, burritos, enchiladas, fajitas and combination platters. It operates chains throughout Texas, Alabama, Indiana, Kentucky, and Tennessee. Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Chuy’s from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.11.

Chuy’s stock opened at $22.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.53 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. Chuy’s has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a market cap of $437.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.50 and a beta of 2.09.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.20. Chuy’s had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 6.45%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ira L. Zecher sold 2,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $55,974.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,936.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Chuy’s by 17.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 2.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,608 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 7.7% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 15.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares during the period.

Chuy’s Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in 19 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2019, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

