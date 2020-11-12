CIBC Raises Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) Price Target to C$6.50

Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) (TSE:VII) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. CIBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.75 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$6.23.

Shares of TSE:VII opened at C$5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -1.80. Seven Generations Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$1.15 and a 12-month high of C$9.05.

About Seven Generations Energy Ltd. (VII.TO)

Seven Generations Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of oil and natural gas properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Kakwa River project, a natural gas property covering approximately 528,000 net acres located in the Kakwa area of northwest Alberta. Seven Generations Energy Ltd.

