Cineplex (TSE:CGX) PT Raised to C$8.00

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at CIBC from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Cineplex from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cineplex from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$12.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.71.

Get Cineplex alerts:

Cineplex stock opened at C$7.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$5.72 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.45. Cineplex has a one year low of C$4.32 and a one year high of C$34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 652.72, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $444.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported C($1.55) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$21.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$48.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cineplex will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Phyllis Yaffe acquired 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$240,750.

About Cineplex

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.