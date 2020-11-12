CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Get CIRCOR International alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CIR. Citigroup raised their price objective on CIRCOR International from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded CIRCOR International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIRCOR International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

CIRCOR International stock opened at $33.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.74 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. The company has a market cap of $678.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $46.79.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%. Research analysts anticipate that CIRCOR International will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 713.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in CIRCOR International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CIRCOR International by 581.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CIRCOR International (CIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CIRCOR International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIRCOR International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.