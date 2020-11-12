Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Citizens & Northern (NASDAQ:CZNC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $21.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Citizens & Northern Corporation is a one-bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Citizens & Northern Bank. The Corporation’s principal office is located in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. The Corporation’s other wholly-owned subsidiaries are Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation and Bucktail Life Insurance Company. Citizens & Northern Investment Corporation was formed in 1999 to engage in investment activities. Bucktail provides credit life and accident and health insurance on behalf of the Bank. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Citizens & Northern from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Citizens & Northern from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:CZNC opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. Citizens & Northern has a fifty-two week low of $14.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.11.

In other Citizens & Northern news, CEO J Bradley Scovill bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.91 per share, with a total value of $84,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 61,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,039,322.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank G. Pellegrino bought 2,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.27 per share, for a total transaction of $49,720.33. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,774.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 9,213 shares of company stock worth $157,173 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 397.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Citizens & Northern by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens & Northern Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Citizens & Northern Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York. The company offers deposit products, including various types of checking accounts, passbook and statement savings accounts, money market accounts, interest checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposits.

