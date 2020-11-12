City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $8.25 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “City Office REIT, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning, and operating office properties in the United States. The Company invests in properties located in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. City Office REIT, Inc. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.25.

NYSE CIO opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. City Office REIT has a 52 week low of $6.12 and a 52 week high of $14.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.66. The firm has a market cap of $325.91 million, a PE ratio of -751.00 and a beta of 1.25.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 4.37%. Research analysts expect that City Office REIT will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anthony Maretic bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $71,600.00. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $86,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,998.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in City Office REIT by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 125,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 1,222.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 206,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 191,136 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 10.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 163,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 15,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of City Office REIT by 302.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 681,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,853,000 after buying an additional 512,047 shares in the last quarter. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At June 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (ÂNRAÂ).

