Civeo Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:CVEO)

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,443 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,894% compared to the average daily volume of 115 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVEO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Civeo from $0.60 to $0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Civeo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Civeo alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 29.1% in the second quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,050,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 2,487,951 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at $118,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at $52,000. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CVEO opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 3.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.67. Civeo has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $1.54.

Civeo shares are going to reverse split on Friday, November 20th. The 1-12 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 9th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, November 19th.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. Equities analysts predict that Civeo will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Civeo

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.