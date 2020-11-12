Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Rating Increased to Outperform at Raymond James

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, AR Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $85.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 17.16% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. UBS Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Clean Harbors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. Clean Harbors has a 1 year low of $29.45 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.17 and its 200-day moving average is $58.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.62. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $779.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Clean Harbors will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 20,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total value of $1,251,619.88. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 71,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 16.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 37,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter worth $447,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

