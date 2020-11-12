Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $28.00 target price on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

CLFD has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clearfield from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Clearfield from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Clearfield from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Shares of CLFD stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.26. The company has a market capitalization of $320.30 million, a PE ratio of 44.28 and a beta of 0.93. Clearfield has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $25.97.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Clearfield had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.44%. Research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 52.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,701 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 14.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,730 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 136,237 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in Clearfield by 9.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

