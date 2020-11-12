Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company is engaged in developing first-in-class drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye using Clearside proprietary suprachoroidal space(TM) microinjector. Its products include CLS-1001 for the treatment of macular edema associated with non-infectious uveitis; CLS-1003 for the treatment of macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion; and CLS-1002 program for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. Clearside Biomedical, Inc. is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.46 on Wednesday. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $0.96 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $67.66 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.02.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.07. Clearside Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 189.40% and a negative net margin of 280.03%. Research analysts predict that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLSD. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.45% of the company’s stock.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, develops pharmacological therapies to restore and preserve vision for people with serious eye diseases. It develops XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of macular edema associated with uveitis, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema associated with retinal vein occlusion.

