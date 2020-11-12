Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) Trading 12.8% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR)’s stock price traded up 12.8% on Tuesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$5.75 to C$8.25. The stock traded as high as C$8.13 and last traded at C$8.13. 1,015,551 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,467% from the average session volume of 39,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.21.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.20, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $530.96 million and a PE ratio of 354.35.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated (CLR.TO) (TSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$105.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.40 million. Analysts forecast that Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated will post 0.2904167 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Seafoods Incorporated, through its investment in Clearwater Seafoods Limited Partnership, harvests, processes, markets, and distributes seafood worldwide. The company offers shellfishes, scallops, lobsters, clams, cold-water shrimps, langoustines, whelks, crabs, and ground fishes. It sells its products to retailers, food distributors and operators, processors, wholesalers, and importers.

