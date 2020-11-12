CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) CEO Buys $100,793.00 in Stock

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, for a total transaction of $100,793.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CNX opened at $9.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.16. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CNX Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $14.19.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on CNX Resources in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,520,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 2.9% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,548 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 234.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 227,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 159,635 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CNX Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,041,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CNX Resources by 119.9% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,198 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 103,172 shares during the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

