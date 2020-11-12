CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading 7.6% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) shares traded up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.52. 5,791,226 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 5,126,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.85.

Specifically, CEO N J. Deiuliis bought 11,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $100,793.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. MKM Partners raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler raised CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Capital One Financial started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut CNX Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The business had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. CNX Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,041,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,686,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in CNX Resources by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,552,568 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,429,000 after buying an additional 3,068,889 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 9.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,982,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $226,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 17.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,973,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,911,026 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

