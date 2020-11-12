Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.56.

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $72.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a PE ratio of 68.14 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day moving average is $62.84. Cognex has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $75.53.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $7,051,000.00. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $698,400.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 317,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,359,186. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Cognex by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after buying an additional 1,522,642 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 1,281.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 633,447 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,117,000 after acquiring an additional 587,589 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,768,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 2,540.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after acquiring an additional 532,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cognex by 2,161.5% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 499,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,841,000 after buying an additional 477,584 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

