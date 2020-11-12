Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) PT Raised to $8.00 at Barrington Research

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barrington Research from $5.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barrington Research’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

CVGI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Secur. upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Colliers Securities upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Commercial Vehicle Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

NASDAQ:CVGI opened at $7.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $229.49 million, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.08 and its 200-day moving average is $3.79. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 1-year low of $1.24 and a 1-year high of $7.50.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.28. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative return on equity of 4.97% and a negative net margin of 4.95%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commercial Vehicle Group will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 27.5% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,779 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 7.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 394,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,659 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 53.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commercial Vehicle Group

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating. The Electrical Systems segment offers electrical wire harness assemblies that function as current carrying devices in providing electrical interconnections for gauges, lights, control functions, power circuits, powertrain and transmission sensors, emissions systems, and other electronic applications on commercial vehicles; and panel assemblies and cabinets.

