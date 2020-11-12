Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Sets New 1-Year High at $11.00

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.00 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 62854 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CYH shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised Community Health Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Community Health Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.05.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.28.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Community Health Systems by 803.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $31,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the first quarter worth $37,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 10,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

About Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

