Comparing Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) and GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Magnite has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its share price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GDS has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Magnite and GDS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Magnite $156.41 million 7.10 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -27.23 GDS $592.15 million 23.84 -$63.97 million ($0.52) -178.52

Magnite has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GDS. GDS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Magnite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Magnite shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.6% of GDS shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Magnite shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Magnite and GDS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Magnite 0 0 3 0 3.00 GDS 1 1 9 1 2.83

Magnite presently has a consensus target price of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 31.51%. GDS has a consensus target price of $82.06, indicating a potential downside of 11.60%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than GDS.

Profitability

This table compares Magnite and GDS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Magnite -32.44% -16.03% -5.98% GDS -8.41% -3.88% -1.22%

Summary

Magnite beats GDS on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations. It has a strategic partnership with GIC Private Limited to develop and operate hyperscale build-to-suit data centers in China. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

