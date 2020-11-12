Comparing Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) and Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) and Q&K International Group (NASDAQ:QK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.4% of Q&K International Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Invitation Homes shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Invitation Homes and Q&K International Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Invitation Homes $1.76 billion 9.23 $145.46 million $1.25 23.24 Q&K International Group $172.61 million 0.94 -$69.71 million ($7.80) -0.44

Invitation Homes has higher revenue and earnings than Q&K International Group. Q&K International Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invitation Homes, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Invitation Homes and Q&K International Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Invitation Homes 9.83% 2.15% 1.01% Q&K International Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Invitation Homes and Q&K International Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Invitation Homes 0 1 12 1 3.00 Q&K International Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Invitation Homes presently has a consensus target price of $31.15, suggesting a potential upside of 7.24%. Given Invitation Homes’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Invitation Homes is more favorable than Q&K International Group.

Summary

Invitation Homes beats Q&K International Group on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

About Q&K International Group

Q&K International Group Limited operates a long-term apartment rental platform in the People's Republic of China. The company sources apartments from landlords, converts them into standardized furnished rooms, and leases to tenants. It also provides Internet connection and utility services as part of the lease agreement. Q&K International Group Limited was founded in 2012 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

