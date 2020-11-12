Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Concert Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.83.

CNCE stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $5.47 and a 52 week high of $13.09. The company has a market capitalization of $335.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 921.38% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CNCE. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 46,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 20,296 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 347.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 58,310 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after buying an additional 60,764 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concert Pharmaceuticals (CNCE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.