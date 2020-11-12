Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.69% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on applying its DCE Platform (R) to create novel small molecule drugs. The Company manufactures drugs in various therapeutic areas such as hot flashes, HIV, renal hepatic, neuropathic pain, MRSA infection, and schizophrenia, multiple tumors, and hyperparathyroidism. Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. JMP Securities started coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

NASDAQ CNCE opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $335.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.77. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $13.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.03.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.15. Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.20% and a negative net margin of 921.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Concert Pharmaceuticals will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 171,463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 23,410 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 469,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after purchasing an additional 60,764 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $365,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,783 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 50,883 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The company discovers and develops novel small molecule drugs for use in the treatment autoimmune and central nervous systems disorders. Its product candidates include AVP-786, a combination of deudextromethorphan and an ultra-low dose of quinidine, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of neurologic and psychiatric disorders, including agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and CTP-543, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for use in the treatment of alopecia areata.

