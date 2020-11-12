Conformis’ (CFMS) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Cowen

Cowen reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Cowen currently has a $2.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Conformis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Conformis from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Conformis in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.94.

Conformis stock opened at $0.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $57.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.86. Conformis has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%. As a group, analysts predict that Conformis will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 64,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $41,642.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,387,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,551,595.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Conformis by 17.4% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 354,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 52,524 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Conformis by 130.0% during the third quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 80,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Conformis by 869.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 484,706 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 434,706 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Conformis by 5,781.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 137,570 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 135,231 shares during the period. 25.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

