ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,547 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the quarter. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 10.3% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 37.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,362 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 12,641 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 21.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,195 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 25.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,061 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.8% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 675,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 12,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $35.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.70. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.32.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 19th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 16th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. KeyCorp cut their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ConocoPhillips presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.42.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

