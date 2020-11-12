Contrasting Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD)

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Conifer and Maiden, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conifer 0 2 0 0 2.00 Maiden 0 1 0 0 2.00

Conifer presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 31.09%. Maiden has a consensus price target of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.11%. Given Conifer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Conifer is more favorable than Maiden.

Volatility and Risk

Conifer has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maiden has a beta of 0.69, indicating that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conifer and Maiden’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conifer $96.00 million 0.27 -$7.82 million ($1.69) -1.58 Maiden $576.14 million 0.19 -$131.90 million N/A N/A

Conifer has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Maiden.

Profitability

This table compares Conifer and Maiden’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conifer -7.81% -19.98% -3.41% Maiden -17.45% 82.76% 1.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of Conifer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Maiden shares are held by institutional investors. 51.0% of Conifer shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.2% of Maiden shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Conifer beats Maiden on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Conifer

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wind-exposed catastrophe coverage comprising hurricane and wind coverage to under-served homeowners in Hawaii, Texas, and Florida. It markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 7,000 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. Conifer Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

About Maiden

Maiden Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty reinsurance solutions to regional and specialty insurers primarily in Europe and internationally. The company writes treaties on a quota share basis and excess of loss basis. It also offers auto and credit life insurance products through its insurer partners to retail clients. Maiden Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

