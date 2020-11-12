Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $1.25 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 2.46% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus. “

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on CRBP. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. BTIG Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Corbus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.88.

NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $1.22 on Tuesday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $9.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.45. The firm has a market cap of $99.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.10.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42). Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,596.42% and a negative return on equity of 430.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 52,702 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 57,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 203.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 766,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,428,000 after acquiring an additional 513,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 128,877 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 7,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a synthetic oral endocannabinoid drug that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of systemic sclerosis and dermatomyositis, and in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat systemic lupus erythematosus and cystic fibrosis.

