Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

CLB has been the subject of a number of other reports. ABN Amro raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Bank of America raised shares of Core Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Core Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.26.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

NYSE CLB opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market cap of $800.91 million, a PE ratio of -7.93, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.15. Core Laboratories has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $48.45.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $105.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.33 million. Core Laboratories had a negative net margin of 19.02% and a positive return on equity of 45.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 173.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after acquiring an additional 25,955 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 137.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 507,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 31.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Core Laboratories Company Profile

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.