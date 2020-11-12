CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Corepoint Lodging Inc is a real-estate investment trust. It focused on select-service midscale and upper-midscale lodging. The company owns a diverse portfolio of hotels. Corepoint Lodging Inc is based in Irving, United States. “

Get CorePoint Lodging alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CorePoint Lodging from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of CorePoint Lodging in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

NYSE CPLG opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.86. CorePoint Lodging has a 12-month low of $2.18 and a 12-month high of $11.14. The company has a market cap of $329.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.70.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.78. CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 242.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 246,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 174,504 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 18.0% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 9,404 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 79,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 35.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CorePoint Lodging Company Profile

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns midscale and upper-midscale select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand. As of December 31, 2019, it had a portfolio of 271 select-service hotels and approximately 35,000 rooms across 41 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

Read More: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CorePoint Lodging (CPLG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CorePoint Lodging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorePoint Lodging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.