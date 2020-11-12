Cormark Boosts Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) Price Target to C$10.00

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) (TSE:CF) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Cormark also issued estimates for Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of TSE:CF opened at C$7.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.45 million and a PE ratio of 11.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$6.67. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.21 and a 12 month high of C$8.43.

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (CF.TO) Company Profile

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc, a full-service financial services company, provides investment solutions, and brokerage and investment banking services to individual, institutional, corporate, and government clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management.

