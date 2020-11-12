Cormark Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) (TSE:ERO) – Stock analysts at Cormark dropped their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 9th. Cormark analyst S. Ioannou now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40.

ERO has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$21.50 target price on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) in a report on Friday, November 6th. CIBC downgraded shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$17.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$16.00 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ero Copper Corp. (ERO.TO) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$21.21.

ERO opened at C$19.90 on Tuesday. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$8.40 and a 12-month high of C$23.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.82. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$17.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12.

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

