Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is a provider of a comprehensive learning and talent management solution delivered as software-as-a-service (SaaS). Solutions offered by the Company include five integrated platforms for learning management, enterprise social networking, performance management, succession planning and extended enterprise. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. is based in California. “

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSOD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Cornerstone OnDemand stock opened at $40.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.84, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.36. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $64.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $199.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 51.19% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CSOD. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise people development solution comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; Learning Suite, which provides robust, a modern learning management software to supports compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Suite, which provides an aggregated view of all employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

