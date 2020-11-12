Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Lifted by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,510 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 2.1% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 146,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 20.3% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Corning by 49.4% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,164 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Corning by 8.8% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 9,893 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Li Fang sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $123,883.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,606.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,690,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 131,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,296,225. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Cross Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

GLW stock opened at $35.98 on Thursday. Corning Incorporated has a 12-month low of $17.44 and a 12-month high of $37.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.90, a PEG ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.04.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

